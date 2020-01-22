Paws Humane Society in Columbus announces new CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society in Columbus has officially announced its new CEO.
Tricia Montgomery is the founder of K9 Fit Club, which is a program focusing on the health and wellness of canines. She has more than 20 years of experience in veterinary medicine, public relations, and the pet industry.
Montgomery said she’s looking forward to moving to Columbus and spreading awareness about all the programs and services that Paws Humane Society has to offer.
“We’re super excited about all of the things that are happening at Paws Humane Society,” said Montgomery. “We have such a great foundation here. We’re going to be building upon that, we’re going to be increasing and upping the donations, we’re going to be going out into the community and creating much more awareness of the things that we’re doing. We’re going to be having more events here.”
Montgomery is relocating to Columbus from Chicago, where she served as executive director and public education director for the Chicago Veterinary Medical Association.
