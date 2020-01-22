Rain Chances on the Rise Soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once again, waking up with temperatures in the 20s as the deep freeze refuses to budge in the Valley, so bundle up again before heading outside! Fortunately, winds have calmed down overall, so not dealing with quite the widespread brutal wind chill values at least. This afternoon looks a touch warmer finally with highs climbing back into the low 50s; however, clouds will increase throughout the day though still allowing for some filtered sunshine.
These clouds precede our next rainmaker, which will bring scattered showers around for a chilly and overcast Thursday. The best rain chance though will be Thursday night into Friday morning before we dry out later in the day on Friday ahead of the weekend. Weather for the weekend looks much more standard for late January with highs back in the 50s and lows down in the 30s, but nowhere near Arctic Blast thresholds! The pattern looks quiet and fairly seasonable for next week with our next decent rain chance reserved for making an appearance by NEXT Thursday.
