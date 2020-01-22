Rain Chances on the Rise Soon

These clouds precede our next rainmaker, which will bring scattered showers around for a chilly and overcast Thursday. The best rain chance though will be Thursday night into Friday morning before we dry out later in the day on Friday ahead of the weekend. Weather for the weekend looks much more standard for late January with highs back in the 50s and lows down in the 30s, but nowhere near Arctic Blast thresholds! The pattern looks quiet and fairly seasonable for next week with our next decent rain chance reserved for making an appearance by NEXT Thursday.