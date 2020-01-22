Rainy End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain chances will be on the way back up as we head into Thursday and Friday with the highest coverage early Friday morning. You’ll want to have the rain gear handy for the commute to school and work, but most of the rain will be out of here by noon. Going into the weekend, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The weather should stay dry as we head into next week too, with a gradual warming trend into Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the low 60s for some folks by then. For the middle and end of next week, the forecast looks a bit more unsettled with a couple of rain chances to deal with and highs staying in the 50s and 60s. There is a chance we make another return to the deep freeze by next weekend, but that’s still a long way out - and we have plenty of time to watch!