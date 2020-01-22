2 suspects wanted in Columbus for vehicle break-ins and bank card fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Columbus for several vehicle break-ins and bank card theft.
The break-ins happened over the weekend on Whittlesey Boulevard. Columbus police said the suspects used bank cards found inside the vehicles.
Photos of the suspects have been released. Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424 or message the unit’s Facebook page.
