United Way conducting annual count of homeless population to assess their needs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley began its count of the homeless population in the community Tuesday night for its annual Point in Time Count.
Patricia Frey with Home For good said volunteers went into all the homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters in the Chattahoochee Valley to survey and assess the needs of those staying in the shelters.
Frey said the number of homeless people seeking shelter during the cold weather has been a concern in the past, but their online app immediately tells them if someone has been counted twice.
"Actually, it being cold tonight and tomorrow is actually better for us because people will have a tendency to congregate together, and it will be an easier attempt to get the count and a more accurate count,” said Frey.
Frey said this also helps census workers know exactly where to go to count the population that’s hard to reach.
Volunteers will count the unsheltered population on both sides of the Chattahoochee on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.