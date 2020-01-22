U.S. Census Bureau hiring for 80 positions in Harris Co.

HARRIS CO, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. Census Bureau is bringing several new jobs to Harris County.
Nationwide, the U.S. Census is looking to fill hundreds of thousands of temporary positions to assist with the 2020 Census count.
80 positions are available in Harris County. The new Harris County hires are projected to make roughly $15 an hour, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
The website states the main job duty will be to ensure every community member is counted in the census, which is used to determine an area’s representation in Congress.
To apply for a position with the U.S. Census Bureau, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.