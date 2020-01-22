69-year-old Phenix City woman with dementia reported missing

69-year-old Nancy Harbert, reported missing (Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | January 22, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 3:13 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An elderly Phenix City woman with dementia has been reported missing.

69-year-old Nancy Harbert was last seen in the area of Woodland Dr. near Bayview Dr. at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 22.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a white sweater with black stripes.

Harbert also had her dog with her which is a brown and black Yorkie that was wearing a red flannel jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

