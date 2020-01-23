UPDATE: 13-year-old missing Pelham girl has been found and is safe

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police say a missing teenager has been found in the Huntsville area and she is safe.
Amberly Nicole Flores was last seen at the Green Park South Mobile Home at 7:00 a.m. on January 21 in Pelham.
Police say after reviewing surveillance video near the mobile home, Amberly willingly got into a dark colored Mercedes SUV.
No other information has been given about how she was found.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.