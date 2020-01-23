Arrest warrant issued for suspect out on bond in Columbus police chase that injured two officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver of a vehicle that led police on a chase that ended in a head-on collision and left two officers injured.
The suspect, Quardarrius Strong, is currently out of jail on an own recognizance bond, which means he was released from the Muscogee County Jail without having to pay bail. As a soldier in the U.S. Army, the condition of Strong’s release was that he stay confined to Fort Benning.
Strong is charged in the murder of Ronnie Brooks Jr. that took place in February 2019. He was released on his own recognizance in July 2019.
Police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle at Ashley Station Apartments. While investigating, the driver of the car, later identified as Strong, suddenly sped off, striking an officer and leading to a chase. The chase ended in a head-on collision on a bridge on 13th St. It is unclear at this time how the second officer was injured.
CPD officials have confirmed that an arrest warrant is out for Strong in the chase. He is expected to be arrested once he is released from the hospital. It is unclear what charges he will face.
News Leader 9 has reached out to officials at Fort Benning to see if Strong has been discharged from the U.S. Army.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.