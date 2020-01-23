Auburn man arrested, charged with robbery

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery.
22-year-old Jamarcus Richmond is charged with felony first-degree robbery.
Richmond’s arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 18.
The robbery happened outside of a residence in the 700 block of Darden Avenue. A 22-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint by two males who stole his wallet and money and fled the area in a vehicle.
An investigation into the incident resulted in Richmond being developed as a suspect. Auburn police say he was positively identified as one of the suspects responsible for robbing the victim.
Richmond was transported to the Lee County Jail where is being held on a $100,000 bond.
The second suspect in the robbery is described as a 6-foot tall male weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.