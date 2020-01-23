Freeport-McMoRan: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9 million.
The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The mining company posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.
Freeport-McMoRan shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 3%.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCX