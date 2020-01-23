GUEST SEGMENT: Delta Sigma Theta hosting slavery and human trafficking forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Columbus Metropolitan chapter of Delta Sigma Theta is hosting a forum to help spread awareness on just that topic.
Ayana Rome with Delta Sigma Theta says the forum aims to educate youth and parents on the dangers of human trafficking and its prevalence in the community.
The forum will tackle topics like personal security and what to look out for, including remaining vigilant while looking for jobs.
The forum is being hosted at the Columbus Public Library on Jan. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.
