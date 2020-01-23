Traffic stop at Ashley Station apartments in Columbus ends in crash on 13th St. bridge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop at Ashley Station apartments in Columbus ended in a crash on the 13th Street bridge.
Columbus police conducted a traffic stop at Ashley Station apartments Wednesday night on a traffic violation.
As two officers were investigating, the driver of the vehicle suddenly took off, hitting one of the officers. The officer who was hit fired his gun at the vehicle. The vehicle was struck, but no one inside the vehicle was injured.
The vehicle left the area and was seen by another Columbus police officer traveling on 10th Avenue. That officer attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned onto 13th Street where it hit another vehicle head-on.
Three suspects are in custody. The occupant of the second vehicle involved in the crash is injured.
