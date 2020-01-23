Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime and the Miami Heat wasted a 21-point lead before beating the Washington Wizards 134-129 on Wednesday night. The Heat improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime this season. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 38 points on 16 for 24 shooting.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs saw value in a trio of players that were essentially castoffs from what was one of the least-successful franchises in the NFL over the past 10 years in Damien Williams, Matt Moore and Jordan Lucas. Their decision to pick them up when just about nobody else was calling is a big reason why they're playing in the Super Bowl. Williams has turned into their top running back, Moore played crucial games when Patrick Mahomes was hurt, and Lucas has been a valuable player on special teams while providing depth at safety this season.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown's Florida home. Hollywood police say Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officers say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery. Police say officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful.
MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic is not going to change his mind about playing international basketball again. He is not going to play for Slovenia in this summer's Olympic qualifying tournament and won't be part of the Tokyo Games if his nation qualifies. Dragic spent more than a decade on his national team and led Slovenia to the 2017 European championship.
UNDATED (AP) — Brett Favre sees some of his own traits as a football player in Patrick Mahomes. The mobility and passing outside the pocket, usually on the run. The willingness to stick with a play and see if it can develop into something grand. The howitzer of an arm. The Hall of Fame quarterback, who is appearing weekly on SiriusXM NFL Radio for a third NFL season, isn't exactly looking into a mirror when he watched Mahomes. But it isn't far off.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot 60.5% against one of the NBA's better defenses and beat the Orlando Magic 120-114. Chris Paul added 19 points and six assists for Oklahoma City, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Terrence Ross scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which had allowed an NBA-low 103.9 points per game.
NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter and Larry Walker rarely crossed paths during their time in the major leagues. One was a first-round bonus baby who won five World Series titles with the New York Yankees, the other a youth hockey player who took up baseball at age 16. Now they are heading to the Hall of Fame together, Jeter one vote short of unanimous and Walker by just six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the writers' ballot.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl gives NFL players a chance to swap spots. The annual all-star game looked like a backyard pickup contest last year. Trick plays and guys out of position were more prevalent than deep balls and defensive indifference. Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says "I don’t think it hurts nobody.” It might just be the evolution of the exhibition game that’s become less intense over the years. There’s little, if any, tackling and barely any contact along the lines of scrimmage. It often looks more like a walk-through than a workout. So players are trying to spice things up.