LaGrange police investigating robbery at Hamilton Rd. food mart

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are releasing surveillance photos of a man who is believed to be responsible for a burglary at a food mart.
Police say that the man seen in the photos is a suspect in a Jan. 21 burglary at the Ikkie Food Mart on Hamilton Rd.
In the video, the man can be seen wearing a hooded jacket and forcing his way into the store before attempting to take the cash register.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2690 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
