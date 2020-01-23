MarineMax: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.1 million.
The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $304.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.3 million.
MarineMax expects full-year earnings to be $1.82 to $1.92 per share.
MarineMax shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZO