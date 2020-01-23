Mazda Team Joest wins 2nd consecutive Rolex 24 pole

Oliver Jarvis piloted the Mazda DPi to the top starting spot in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway and uses both the road course and the oval. He was being challenged by reigning IMSA series champion Juan Pablo Montoya in an Acura for Team Penske, but Montoya's shot at catching him ended when Taylor crashed with a little less than two minutes remaining in qualifying.