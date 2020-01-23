Montgomery man arrested in Auburn after $20K in marijuana seized during traffic stop

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Montgomery man is facing drug trafficking charges in Auburn after more than $20,000 worth of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop.
23-year-old Anfernee D. Williams is charged with felony drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and firearm license required.
At around 7 p.m. Sunday, an Auburn police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Opelika Road. Upon approaching the vehicle and Williams, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana and saw partially smoked marijuana inside the vehicle.
2.5 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $20,000, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia were seized after an investigation and search of the vehicle.
Williams was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $54,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation.
