And Now for a Cold Rain!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pesky cold rain around for the next 24 hours, making for a dreary and gloomy “Friday Eve.” Though it won’t necessarily be a washout all day long, you’ll need the umbrella around through Friday morning. The most widespread rain coverage looks reserved for this morning and the overnight hours before rain gradually breaks up tomorrow morning and breaks of sunshine possible by the afternoon hours.
Highs will struggle to get any warmer than 50 today, but looking a touch milder tonight as a warm front lifts through. Regardless, the weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable for late January with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the 50s and lows back down in the 30s, but not a deep freeze again like we saw earlier this week. We could see a few isolated showers Sunday into Monday as a weak disturbance passes through the Southeast (most of us will stay dry though). Despite this, the start of next week looks dry and quiet before the pattern becomes more unsettled by Wednesday again.
