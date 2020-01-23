And Now for a Cold Rain!

Highs will struggle to get any warmer than 50 today, but looking a touch milder tonight as a warm front lifts through. Regardless, the weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable for late January with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the 50s and lows back down in the 30s, but not a deep freeze again like we saw earlier this week. We could see a few isolated showers Sunday into Monday as a weak disturbance passes through the Southeast (most of us will stay dry though). Despite this, the start of next week looks dry and quiet before the pattern becomes more unsettled by Wednesday again.