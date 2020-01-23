ALEA investigating officer-involved shooting at hotel on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An officer-involved shooting has reportedly taken place at a hotel on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say they are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on Jan. 23.
The hotel, which is under new management, is connected to A.J.'s Sports Bar and Grill where a man was shot and killed on Christmas night.
There is no word at this time on any injuries sustained in the shooting. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. says he has not pronounced anyone dead in connection to this shooting.
ALEA SBI will turn over the completed case file to the district attorney or the appropriate prosecution authority after the investigation.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
