Rain Lingering Into Early Friday; Drier on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers will continue at times overnight with most of the rain getting out of here by noon Friday. We will probably see some peaks of sun in the afternoon or evening Friday as the rain moves out. Saturday looks great - we will see sunshine across our southern counties and clouds across our northern counties. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Look for clouds to increase on Sunday, and we will mention a slight chance of rain with highs staying in the mid 50s. For Monday, there may be a few more showers around with more clouds than sun - that will start off a pretty unsettled week ahead with sunshine and low 60s on Tuesday, scattered showers returning on Wednesday, and low-end rain chances for next Thursday and Friday. Look for things to be a little cooler as we head into NEXT weekend.