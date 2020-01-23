Ryan Duke’s attorneys file another appeal to Ga. Supreme Court

“Mr. Duke believes the trial court’s interpretation of the (Georgia Indigent Defense) Act deprives Mr. Duke of his right to counsel and his right to the assistance of experts under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution, and it sets a dangerous precedent that will ultimately deter lawyers in Georgia from volunteering to assist as pro bono counsel in complex criminal cases,” the appeal stated. “Pro bono lawyers add no cost to Georgia’s indigent defense system. To the contrary, these lawyers, while providing a valuable professional service to clients who need help, also help to alleviate the burdens on public defenders in Georgia.”