Suspect charged in the murder of 13-year-old on 32nd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Columbus.
Jaquayvius Jones, 18, is charged with the murder of Jamareion Davis.
Jamareion was found suffering from a gunshot wound on 32nd Avenue on Jan. 17. He passed away from his injuries in the emergency room of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Columbus police say Jones turned himself into the Muscogee County Jail on Jan. 18 on unrelated charged to Jamareion’s death. Jones was formally charged with murder on Jan. 23.
Jones’ preliminary hearing will be scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 and asked to be rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4367.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.