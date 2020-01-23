2 suspects wanted in Columbus for vehicle break-ins on Franciscan Woods Dr.; bank card fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Columbus for breaking into vehicles and bank card fraud.
According to Columbus police, the suspects were involved in several vehicle break-ins this week on Franciscan Woods Drive.
Police say the suspects used the bank cards found inside the vehicles. At least one of the individuals is also involved with vehicle break-ins on Whittlesey Boulevard.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424 or message the unit’s Facebook page.
