Troy University receives grant to provide child care assistance

PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - Students at Troy University who are also parents will soon have the chance to ease the burden of childcare costs.
Diane Goggans, the owner of Diane’s Toddler Town in Phenix City, said it must be tricky being a student-parent.
“I’m sure grandparents do stay home and keep them if possible, or they go to other locations,” she said.
Troy University’s Alabama campuses are offering a child care assistance program called Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program.
Parents said it can easily cost upwards of $800 per month for one child in daycare.
“It eases the burden of providing childcare for students who are trying to go to school and complete that degree program,” said Marianne Michael, the director of campus communications at Troy University’s Phenix City campus.
The program will be funded by the U.S. Department of Education with a nearly $250,000 grant.
“If they are trying to provide childcare and go to school, this is a great opportunity for them to complete that application as soon as possible,” said Michael.
Only 10 daycares in the state of Alabama have signed up to participate in this program. Only one is near the riverfront campus in Phenix City.
“It would be good if they were close to the schools. This way students could drop their children off on the way to class and pick them up on their way out,” said Wanda Etienne, a classroom monitor at Troy University’s Phenix City campus.
Troy University staff at the Phenix City location are searching for additional daycares in the area to become involved that can also provide child care during the evening hours.
“We’re looking for daycares that will give us extended hours because most of our students go to school from 6 until 10," said Etienne.
