Tuskegee man arrested for string of car burglaries in Opelika
Maurice Edwards Jr., charged with five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | January 23, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 3:01 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have taken a man into custody in connection to a string of car burglaries in the area.

26-year-old Maurice Edwards Jr. from Tuskegee was arrested on multiple warrants related to a string of car burglaries over a time period of a few weeks.

Edwards has been charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of attempted unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of theft of property and one count of theft of property.

He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.

