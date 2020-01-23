UNC looks to end streak vs Miami

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team's last five games.LOVE FOR LYKES: Chris Lykes has connected on 36.8 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.