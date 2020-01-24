Columbus woman sings for Tyler Perry at Madea Farewell Play

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s not every day that someone gets recognized by media mogul Tyler Perry, although he is known for finding diamonds in the rough and giving them an opportunity at stardom.
You might say the stars aligned for a Columbus woman Saturday, January 18, 2019, during Perry’s Madea’s Farewell show in the Fountain City.
Fox 54 cameras captured Jamysa Lytes Hutchins’ first time walking back into the Columbus Civic Center after experiencing a life-changing moment while sitting in the audience this past weekend.
"Walking in here gives me chills,” excitedly stated Hutchins.
The single mother of one son said it was her first time attending one of the American actor’s shows. After getting a phone call from one of her friends inviting her to attend the show, Hutchins agreed to go.
“We came and we were having a great time and this particular time, it was meant for me to be here,” said Hutchins. "She started singing at the tender age of three and has been performing on stage all of her life, singing locally for all types of community and family events.
“A young lady from the cast was singing a song called, “Weak,” by SWV. Everybody was singing, it wasn’t just me and because I’m a background singer. I started singing background.” But somehow, in the midst of it all, the man named the highest paid in entertainment, earning $130 million between May 2010 and May 2011, heard Hutchin’s angelic voice.
She said when she first started to sing, Perry was sitting down and suddenly, he stood up and said in his sassy Madea’s voice, ‘she is singing right there. Give me a microphone.’
“At first, it was a lady behind me who was singing and I thought he was talking to her, but he was talking to me. So, they brought me the microphone and he asked if I would sing the song again,” recalled Hutchins.
In her mind, Hutchins wanted to say, “Yes sir, Mr. Tyler Perry, I certainly will. Would you like for me to stand on my head, just playing!]
“So, I sang the song again and he said he really like it,” said Hutchins. “He said, ‘I don’t know you or your name, but I need you.' he Had someone come get my information and here we are.”
Hutchins works as a waiter at Olive Garden in Columbus and often sings the Happy Birthday song to customers. She said she hasn’t received the phone call from Perry just yet. She said she is not expecting him to call until after his Medea tour is over.