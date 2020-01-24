East Ala. Chamber of Commerce dedicates new benches at Phenix City Riverwalk

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - New benches are being added to the Phenix City Riverwalk.
The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce revealed four benches on Friday and dedicated them to people and organizations from the area.
One bench is sponsored by longtime Phenix City residents. Two other benches are dedicated to the Phenix City Housing Authority and Phenix City Rotary Club. The fourth bench honors the late Judge George Green.
"When you have a choice between a bench that is old and a brand new bench, shiny bench, we are seeing that people are lingering longer to enjoy the beautiful river that we have here," said Dennis Beson, CEO of the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber plans to add six more benches to the riverwalk. There is no timeline for the additional benches. The Chamber will reach out to families and businesses to get these benches dedicated.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.