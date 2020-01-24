EXCLUSIVE: Sister of 38th St. murder victim in Columbus says he was threatened hours before death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a violent start to the year.
It’s now the sixth homicide investigation of 2020 in Columbus after a shooting on 38th Street Thursday night left a man dead.
Temika Buchanan said her brother, 41-year-old Allen McMillan, was the type of man who always put family first. She wants everyone to pray for his three daughters and grandson who will now have to live life without him.
Homicide detectives descended on 38th Street after a shooting left McMillan dead.
“That’s where he hung at. that’s where he always was. So, I instantly tried to call him through messenger and I didn’t get a response,” Buchanan said.
“He was pronounced at 9:48 p.m.," said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. "We’ve already transported him up to Atlanta for an autopsy.”
McMillan’s sister said the person who killed her brother went to 38th Street with that exact intention.
“He got a call that it was going to happen, said Buchanan. “The suspect, the suspects, they didn’t go there to talk. They went there to kill my brother. I’m just waiting on him to call me and tell me 'Sis that ain’t me. They got the wrong guy that ain’t me.”
Buchanan is sharing what she will miss the most about her brother, who was also a father, grandfather and uncle.
“You know, him calling, you know like ‘Sis what’d you cook?’ Where my niece and nephew at? Y’all need anything? That was my brother," Buchanan said. “He wouldn’t hurt a fly. He wasn’t the violent type never.”
Buchanan said the homicide detectives are on top of the case. Police are looking for a suspect between 18 and 30 years old with a ‘Mad Max’ style haircut who left the scene in a four-door gray or silver sedan.
“If you’re scared to go to the police, inbox me, call me. My number’s on Facebook. I just want who did this to pay," Buchanan said.
If you have any information on who killed McMillan or have seen the suspect vehicle, call the homicide unit at 706-225-3400.
