GUEST SEGMENT: 43 Key Seconds initiative honoring victim of distracted, impaired driving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lutzie 43 Foundation was founded in memory of Philip Lutzenkirchen who lost his life as a passenger in a distracted and impaired driving accident in 2014.
The 43 Key Seconds initiative was created in his honor. It aims to help prevent what happened to Philip Lutzenkirchen from happening to others.
Philip Lutzenkirchen’s father, Mike Lutzenkirchen, and Mike Carswell with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tell more about the initiative.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.