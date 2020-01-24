Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jarren Williams informed Miami on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal. The move comes three days after former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King decided to join the Hurricanes. Williams started 10 of Miami’s 13 games this past season, after beating out N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell for the first-string job. But with King arriving this week, it was presumed that some of Miami’s incumbent quarterbacks would look elsewhere.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the most popular person without mouse ears at Disney World this week. Fans chanted his name through two days of practice at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports and clamored for his autograph. To get a picture fans needed to get in line and prepare to wait. Jackson's do-it-all performance this season cemented him as one of the league’s rising stars. He's the front-runner to become league MVP and the clear fan favorite at the Pro Bowl. Drew Brees even arranged for his oldest son to get Jackson's autograph.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in high wind Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, the tour's first full-field event of the season and first official event in Boca Raton in more than 30 years. Korda birdied her final two holes, finishing with a 25-foot putt on the par-4 ninth at Boca Rio Golf Club. The 26-year-old Florida player had eight birdies — converting on all four par-5 holes — and two bogeys. Tour rookies Yui Kawamoto of Japan and Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand were two strokes back with South Korea's Sei Young Kim. Play was suspended because of darkness with 12 players unable to finish the round. Heavy rain delayed play for nearly 40 minutes late in the afternoon.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mazda Team Joest won the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a session shortened when Ricky Taylor crashed his Team Penske in Thursday qualifying. Oliver Jarvis piloted the Mazda DPi to the top starting spot in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The field for this year's race has just 38 entries _ the smallest field in 58 runnings of the prestigious season kickoff. The smallest field previously was 42 starters in 1962, the second year of the race.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bricks and Mortar had a perfect year, and the Eclipse Award voters gave his team a historic night. After going 6 for 6 at six tracks last year, Bricks and Mortar and his connections swept all the top honors at horse racing’s year-end awards for 2019 on Thursday night. He was horse of the year, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. won an Eclipse, as did trainer Chad Brown, the horse's ownership group and its breeder George Strawbridge Jr.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational has taken two major hits with the top choices for the race being scratched over health concerns. Heavily favored Omaha Beach was scratched because of concerns over swelling in his right hind leg. That means his career is now over since Saturday was going to be his final race before retiring to stud. Spun to Run was the second favorite after the post-position draw earlier this week but has been pulled out after his connections noticed he was warm and dealing with some soreness.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — River Baldwin scored all 12 of her points in the second half to help No. 14 Florida State turn back Wake Forest 70-65. Nicki Ekhomu scored all 14 of her points and Kiah Gillespie eight of her 14 in the first half when the Seminoles jumped out to a 35-19 lead. Ivana Raca scored 14 of her 27 points in the third quarter when the Demon Deacons rallied with a 25-point period to get within eight. Wake Forest was within three with over three minutes left in the game but got no closer.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Bell grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and made key free throws late to help Jacksonville beat Lipscomb 89-85 in overtime. Bell's two free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation stretched the Sharks' lead to 75-72, but Lipscomb's Michael Buckland hit a running 3-point buzzer-beater from the top of the arc to force overtime. Jacksonville opened the extra period on a 7-0 spurt capped by Bell's jumper, then sealed the win with two more Bell free throws. Mo Arnold scored 18 points to lead Jacksonville. Buckland finished with 24 points for Lipscomb.