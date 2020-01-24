IMSA's top class cleared to compete at Le Mans in 2022

The convergence gives automotive manufacturers the opportunity to compete with the same car at Le Mans, the Rolex 24, at SuperSebring or at Spa-Francorchamps, at the Motul Petit Le Mans and even Silverstone. From September 2021 in the FIA WEC and from January 2022 in the WeatherTech Championship, manufacturers will be able to enter the top category and compete in the two leading championships in endurance racing with the new model LMDh.