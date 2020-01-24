LaGrange police searching for missing man

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
29-year-old Steven Lee Fountain was last seen Jan. 16 on Houston Street. He was leaving home with an unknown male in a gray SUV.
Fountain is 5’7” and weighs 170 pounds. LaGrange police say he has been working in Phenix City.
Anyone with information on Fountain’s whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2643 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
