Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

Australia works to recover bodies of 3 from air tanker crash
SYDNEY (AP) — Investigators say the American tanker plane that crashed while fighting Australian wildfires had just dropped a load of retardant on a fire before it went down . Their employer identified the men killed as Capt. Ian H. McBeth of Montana, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson of Arizona and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. of Florida. The crash occurred during an unprecedented wildfire season that has left a large swath of destruction in Australia's southeast. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau says specialist investigators were sent to the crash site and a team was working in difficult conditions to recover the victims' bodies.
Phoenix police looking for suspect in fatal shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot near a north Phoenix community center. The victim was identified Thursday as 21-year-old Kolby Treshaun Peterson. Police say officers were called to a reported shooting about 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found Peterson in a park with a gunshot wound. Peterson was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police say they still don’t know what led up to the fatal shooting and they don’t have a description of a suspect yet.
Body of elderly man found floating in Sun City pond is ID'd
SUN CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of an elderly man found floating in a Sun City pond. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say the body of 83-year-old Orville Gray was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon. The pond is located on the Sun City Lakes West Golf Course. Sheriff's officials don’t believe Gray drowned, but it’s unclear how he ended up in the pond. They say their investigation of the death is continuing.
New coal mine operator behind on federal, county taxes
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Federal officials say the newest operator of three coal mines has fallen behind on federal and county mineral taxes. The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that the Navajo Transitional Energy Company owes the federal government more than $10 million in unpaid taxes. Officials say the U.S. Interior Department filed a motion in bankruptcy court this month. Officials say the company took over the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming and the Spring Creek mine in Montana in October from bankrupt coal firm Cloud Peak Energy. Officials say part of the agreement was that Navajo Transitional Energy Company would pay royalties accumulated since May in payments, but the company fell behind.
9 parents separated from families return to children in US
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine parents who were deported as the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families landed back into the U.S. to reunite with children they haven't seen in a year and a half. The group arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Guatemala City on Wednesday night. The trip was arranged under the order of a federal judge who found the U.S. government had unlawfully prevented them from seeking asylum. Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, a powerful reminder of the lasting effects of Trump's separation policy.
Children's aunt says she was home when they were suffocated
PHOENIX (AP) — A relative of three young children who police say were suffocated by their mother says the woman never appeared to be a danger. Pearl Rebolledo Velazco, the children's great-aunt, spoke at a candlelight vigil Wednesday night outside the home where police say 22-year-old Rachel Henry killed her children. Velazco says she and the youngest child's father were in the house when Henry allegedly killed them Monday night. But she says they were completely unaware of what was going on in the next room. Henry remains jailed on $3 million bond on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder. It was not known if she has an attorney.
Top Arizona court: Divorced woman can't use frozen embryos
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says a woman can't use her frozen embryos to have a baby because her ex-husband doesn't want to have children. The Supreme Court's Thursday ruling relies on a contract the couple signed with the fertility clinic that said if their relationship ended both needed to agree to have a baby or the embryos would be donated. The ruling overturned a Court of Appeals decision that said Ruby Torres would be allowed to have the embryos implanted because the contract left it to the courts to decide. Torres had an aggressive cancer and wanted to preserve her ability to have children after treatment.
Coal industry on Navajo Nation could end with plant closure
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The closure of a coal-fired power plant on the Navajo Nation sooner than expected will be a major blow to a region where coal has been a mainstay of the economy for decades. The Arizona Public Service Co. operates the Four Corners Power Plant near Farmington, New Mexico. The utility announced this week it will close the plant in 2031 — several years earlier than expected. Regional officials say they're more focused now on promoting tourism and recreation, and ensuring the area has internet and other infrastructure to draw businesses. Another coal plant just miles away is set to close in 2022.