Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a DNA match has led to the cold case arrest of a Florida man believed to be the “pillowcase rapist" who terrorized greater Miami with a series of assaults on women in the 1980s. Authorities say 60-year-old Robert Koehler was arrested last weekend and is being held without bond in Miami. He faces charges in one assault though authorities said as many as 25 victims could be involved. Investigators say the so-called “pillowcase rapist” used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover the faces of his victims. The assaults took place between 1981 and 1986. Koehler says he is not guilty.