Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will cool down tonight with most of the clouds exiting the area - although some cloudiness may remain across our northern counties tonight and tomorrow. Look for highs in the mid 50s this weekend and lows both mornings down in the 30s. For Sunday, clouds will be on the increase and I think we need to mention a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower, although most will stay dry. Look for scattered showers while folks are asleep Sunday night into Monday, with most of the rain out of here by Monday morning. Only a few lingering showers are expected by then. For next week, Tuesday and Thursday look mostly sunny and dry with highs in the 60s, but Wednesday and Friday will feature rain chances with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Next weekend may start out wet, but dry out and cool down by next Sunday - however, that’s a long way out and we have plenty of time to keep an eye on the trends. Have a great weekend!