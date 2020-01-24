10 new movies set to film in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ten new films are on the way to the Fountain City.
The Columbus Film Commission is being funded $5 million from the private sector for these projects.
Not only will the films bring jobs to actors and film production crews in the area, but to makeup artists, hairdressers, cooks, and therapists as well.
Peter Bowden, the president and CEO of the Columbus Film Commission, said three films are nearing contract completion now.
The Columbus Film Commission currently has members in Utah at the Sundance Film Festival to conduct appointments with filmmakers for the upcoming projects.
”Thanks to that film commission, a local film commission, we’ve had several projects come to fruition in the film industry," said Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
The two movies shot in Columbus in 2019 brought $1.1 million to the city.
Bowden is hopeful the 10 new films will bring millions more through hotel reservations, restaurant operations, and construction.
