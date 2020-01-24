One person dead following accident on Hwy. 39 in Stewart County

By Olivia Gunn | January 24, 2020 at 2:26 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 2:32 PM

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One person dead following a vehicle accident in Stewart County Friday morning.

The accident happened on Georgia Highway 39 near Edge Road. According to Stewart County Coroner Sybil Ammons, a loaded log truck overcorrected into a ditch.

The victim was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. The victim was the only person involved in the accident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

All lanes are blocked from the accident. The estimated time of clearance is 3:30 p.m.

