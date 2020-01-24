Over 300 athletes competing in Junior Rifle Competition at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 300 of the top school-age rifle athletes from across the country began competing in the Junior Rifle National Championship Thursday at Fort Benning.
The juniors, who represent 24 states, are competing in the sporter, precision, and three-position smallbore events. The competition is organized and hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU).
“So, one of the big draws that we add to this, in spite of it being a competition and national championship, we put on a clinic for them and also just talk about kind of everything,” said Sgt. First Class Hank Gary, team chief for International Team USAMU. “You know how to become a top-level shooter athlete and talk about the army and things like that as well. All these kids are in high school. They are excited about the army. They are excited about being in a competitive sport and able to win. “So, it’s pretty cool to see.”
The match is limited to the top 30 precision and sporter individuals and the top 30 teams in both disciplines during sectional competitions.
An awards banquet on the evening of Jan. 25 will conclude the event.
