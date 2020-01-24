Over 500 graduates cross the stage at Columbus Tech’s bi-annual commencement ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 500 Columbus Technical College students reached a big milestone on Thursday.
The college’s commencement ceremony was held at the Columbus Civic Center for summer and fall graduates.
There were several speakers, including Student of the Year and Instructor of the Year.
"We have a great job placement rate,” said Martha Ann Todd, president of Columbus Tech. “Our graduates last year had a 100 percent job placement and 94 percent in their field. We are looking forward to having the same results for this class. "
A total of 561 students met the qualifications for graduation and 923 credentials will be awarded.
