Rain Fading Away

Apart from passing clouds tonight and tomorrow morning (mainly north of Highway 80), Saturday will feature more sunshine. Temperatures in general look to stay in more seasonable territory this weekend and into next week with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Expect an increase in cloud cover on Sunday ahead of a weak disturbance passing through the Valley, that will bring a few showers Sunday evening into Monday morning. Apart from that, weather looks fairly dry through Thursday of next week with a mix of sun and clouds. After a soggy end to this week though, apart from the measly rain chance early Monday, wet weather should evade us until closer to NEXT weekend.