Suspect back in jail after traffic stop in Columbus leads to injured officer, crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man Columbus police are familiar with is heading back to jail after allegedly hitting a police officer with a vehicle Wednesday night.
Quardarrius Strong, who is already facing a murder charge in a separate case, was out on bond and now will be facing new charges.
The list of charges against Strong is growing, now, adding in aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of a police officer and more to the list. Strong, an active-duty soldier, was released in July on his own recognizance to wait for trial.
A traffic stop in Columbus turned into much more when the driver, attempting to flee, hit a police officer, according to detectives, who said a short time later, the vehicle crashed into another car head-on.
“The suspects in the vehicle jumped and ran," said Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchick. "After a short foot chase, all of those were taken into custody.”
Alexis Colon is charged with obstruction of a police officer while Anthony Wilcoxson is charged with a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction. Strong, the driver, is facing aggravated assault of a police officer and numerous other charges.
Strong was out on an own recognizance bond for the 2019 murder of Ronnie Brooks Jr. William Kendrick, who is representing Strong for the murder charge, has no comment on the most recent events involving his client... but here’s what he told News Leader 9 back in July.
“I don’t think there was an assumption or ever even a thought that Mr. Strong was the individual that inflicted the wounds that caused this individual’s death,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said Strong, because of his active duty status in the military, was supposed to be confined to Fort Benning quarters, but he was not. That’s according to a spokesman from Fort Benning who also released a statement which said:
Brooks’ mother said she can’t believe Strong is involved in another violent event.
“I just think it’s foolish,” Wendy Phillips said. "All of it’s foolish and they need to stop. That what he did last night was just ignorant. It’s like he don’t care about nothing.”
There will be a hearing scheduled to revoke Strong’s bond, where Fort Benning officials said his chain of command will accompany him. As for the two officers injured Wednesday night, police said they’re out of the hospital and will be okay.
