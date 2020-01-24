Suspect back in jail after traffic stop in Columbus leads to injured officer, crash

“We can confirm that Sgt. Quardarrius Strong is on active duty and assigned to Fort Benning. He was not confined to quarters. We are aware of Sgt. Strong’s murder charges and have fully cooperated with law enforcement officials during the legal process to ensure all pretrial requirements are met. Sgt. Strong’s chain of command maintains accountability for his daily activities and accompanied him to required court hearings. Sgt. Strong’s actions and charges are not aligned with the Army’s values.”