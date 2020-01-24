Talbot County man arrested, charged with 6 felonies for mistreating dogs

WOODLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - A Talbot County man is in custody after several dogs were found in deplorable conditions at his home.
Chief Investigator Curt Ousley said 42-year-old Tavares Owens is charged with six felonies for inhumane conditions. Ousley was called to the home on 7th Street in Woodland on Jan. 15
"The chains were big and heavy,” said Ousley. “I actually have a 20-pound chain in evidence right now that one particular dog was tied to. The environment they were standing in was wet because of the weather, their own fecal matter was all over the ground, they were stepping in it. They didn't have a dry place to be. Upon closer look, they didn't have water or food."
Ousley said six dogs were removed from the home. The dogs are being treated back to health.
