Town hall meeting held in Columbus to inform of resources for veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A town hall meeting was held Thursday evening in Columbus.
The meeting was held at the VFW in South Columbus and was hosted by the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS).
The meeting was held to provide information about programs for veterans. Veterans and families of veterans were in attendance to discover resources that are available to them. Congressman Sandford Bishop was also at the meeting.
“I hope that what they take back with them is that Central Alabama Health Care System is here to help them,” said Amir Farooqi, interim director of CAVHCS. “We relish every opportunity. We want to hear from them, we want to become the provider of choice, and we appreciate the services that they have provided. We want to make sure that they get the services that they deserve.”
CAVHCS tries to find the best possible solutions for veterans.
