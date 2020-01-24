United Way of releases results from Point In Time Survey of homeless population

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has released the results of its annual Point In Time Survey.
259 individuals experiencing homelessness in Muscogee and Russell counties were counted.
The purpose of the survey is to shed light on the situations of local sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals. The information helps those in need as well as develop more effective homeless prevention programs.
The 2020 Point In Time Survey results are listed below:
· 259 total individuals surveyed
Down 7 percent from 2019
· 183 individuals surveyed in shelters
Down 5 percent from 2019
· 34 individuals surveyed in transitional housing
Up 3 percent from 2019
· 42 individuals surveyed unsheltered
Down 19 percent from 2019
