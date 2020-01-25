Alabama unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7%

Alabama unemployment rate unchanged at 2.7%
The Alabama unemployment rate remains at a historic low of 2.7 percent. (Source: WTVM)
January 24, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 9:43 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's unemployment rate is unchanged at a record-low 2.7%, well below the jobless level from a year ago.

A news release issued by the Alabama Department of Labor on Friday says the December rate matched the November rate of 2.7%.

It represents about 2.2 million people with jobs and 61,458 people without work.

The November rate was below the state’s jobless number of 3.8% in December 2018.

It was also better than the comparable U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5% for last month.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)