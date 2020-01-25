Chattahoochee Valley officials work to enforce stricter sentences, higher bonds for violent offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bonds are set by judges, often times they are monetary.
Other suspects are released on their own recognizance, meaning they don’t have to pay a fee at all. Following an uptick in violent crime in the Chattahoochee Valley, local officials are taking action to keep offenders behind bars.
Two recent examples are Ibraheem Yazeed, accused of killing Aniah Blanchard, and Quardarrius Strong, a Fort Benning soldier charged with murder. They were both out on bond when they allegedly committed violent crimes again.
These are just two incidents of what officials are calling rising violent crime.
“We would like to see violent people kept in jail and put in prison," said Julia Slater, Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney.
“We’re asking for the bonds to be maxed out for certain offenses and no more O.R. bonds," said Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren.
O.R. bonds, or own recognizance, means there’s no fee. Most bonds are monetary.
“Bonds technically are set by judges," Slater said. "Criminals are sentenced by judges. We do have influence in that but it’s not our ultimate decision.”
In order to protect the citizens on both sides of the river, Boren said everyone involved will be getting together for a training class.
“We all want to be on the same sheet of music when we’re out gathering the investigation that’s needed for prosecution and getting it to the court and having it prosecuted," Boren said. "We want to see a level playing field when it comes to sentencing.”
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel," Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor added. "We’re just trying to make something work a little better than it already does.”
The goal is to put gang members, violent offenders, felons possessing guns, and other criminals behind bars.
“We want them off the street. We want them behind bars so that they cannot, will not injure any more of our citizens," Boren said.
Boren said the training with investigators, prosecutors, and judges altogether is expected to start within the next few weeks.
