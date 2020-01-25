Columbus police investigate shooting at apartment complex on N. Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.
The shooting happened Friday night at the Liberty Commons Apartments on North Lumpkin Road. Officers responded to the shooting at 8:06 p.m.
According to police reports, a male was injured in the shooting.
Details on the victim’s condition have not been given and police have not said if any suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
