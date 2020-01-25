Eufaula police searching for escaped jail inmate

Eufaula police are searching for Calvintia Kenard Smith who police say escaped from Eufaula City Jail Saturday. (Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | January 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 4:32 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police are searching for an escaped jail inmate.

Calvinta Kenard Smith, 26, was being held in the Eufaula City Jail on a domestic violence assault charge. Police say he escaped at noon Saturday after using force against a corrections officer.

The corrections officer was not injured.

Smith is 5′11″ and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen on foot wearing a white jumpsuit and an orange t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement, the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200, or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

