Eufaula police searching for escaped jail inmate

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police are searching for an escaped jail inmate.
Calvinta Kenard Smith, 26, was being held in the Eufaula City Jail on a domestic violence assault charge. Police say he escaped at noon Saturday after using force against a corrections officer.
The corrections officer was not injured.
Smith is 5′11″ and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen on foot wearing a white jumpsuit and an orange t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement, the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200, or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.
